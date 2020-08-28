After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, yet another celebrity couple has announced the arrival of a new member to their family. Actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are ready to welcome their third child.

Announcing the news, Karanvir Bohra, on his Instagram account, wrote, "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. ❤️ Best birthday gift ever. [sic]"

Teejay Sidhu posted the first picture of her baby bump and wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you. ❤️. [sic]"

Karanvir is celebrating his 37th birthday on Friday, 28 August. On the occasion, his wife wrote, "Happy #happybirthday to our team captain! (@karanvirbohra Of course you knew the long post was coming!) Today I want to wish happy birthday to all the parts and pieces that make up this beautiful human being called Karanvir Bohra..

to your heart.. to your soul.. to your spirit.. to your madness.. to your kindness.. ❤️

In this little group, our beloved little soul family, you matter more than you know, you are appreciated more than you think, and you are loved beyond imagination! Fatherhood has made you an even better version of YOU.. it's obvious in how much your children adore you. May God always listen to your heart.. may you keep shining, my darling, I love you. ❤️

@anish_sonakshi.photography Thank you for these beautiful photos!! [sic]"

The news has excited their fans and well-wishers who are showering congratulatory messages. Teejay Sidhu is the third notable celebrity to announce pregnancy after Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with cricketer Virat Kohli, and Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.

Karanvir Bohra had tied the knot with Teejay Sidhu in 2006. They became twin parents of twin girls in 2016.