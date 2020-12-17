It's happy time for the Bohras. Karanvir Bohra and wife, Teejay are expecting their third child anytime now. While Teejay had gone to Canada to be with her parents during the time of the child-birth, KV has joined them now. Bohra had to remain in quarantine for a while before he could finally meet his wife and their two daughters – Bella and Vienna.

And now, seems like Karanvir is having the time of his life at his in-laws' place. The dashing actor took to social media to share a couple of pictures of his ripped physique. The actor said that he doesn't need to be in Maldives to take his clothes off and posed only in his underwear. He also said he loves his naturally made body.

In a lengthy post, KV wrote, "I don't need to be in the #maldives to take my clothes off... Ok, so lotta people ask me as an actor you need to have a great body, so why don't you have sixpacs, why no muscular body, so here is my take on my body: I've been in a #catabolicstate since over a year, I kinda like this active state, it keeps me fresh and charged, just added a bit of #yoga and very light weights in it to makes my body supple n taut, as an actor your body needs to but adaptable, malleable.You need to work on your body in different ways to produce different results, so u need to mix n match your workouts, every character came be the same na? for me this works, so for the time being no extreme #anabolicworkouts But will start soon, for some role or something. Until then #keepfit #keepgoing #loveeverystate #lastdayofquarantine #100percentnatural #ilovemybody" (sic)

Reactions to the pic

The actor received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and industry members for his body. However, it was singer Ila Arun's cheeky comment that has left everyone amused. She commented, ""Master jee aapne kai hogayo? Nagtnakya kukar hovigiya?, sasural ki to laj rakho, sara hi Gaba utar fenkya? Ye kikar fashion hoti sa?" (which roughly translates to master jee, what has happened to you? Why this nudity? At least have some shame as you are at your in-laws' place. What kind of a fashion is this?"

We are sure even Karanvir would have had a good laugh over Ila's comment.