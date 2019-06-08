TV actor Karan Wahi recently became a victim of a mistaken identity when the news of a certain Karan Wahi getting arrested in a molestation case started doing the rounds of the internet. Some online news portals had used Karan Wahi's picture instead of the accused by the same name who had allegedly molested a 22-year-old model at an apartment in Malad, Mumbai after hosting a party.

As soon as Karan learned about the mishap, the actor slammed the media portals which had used his image after they mistook him for the real culprit.

"I would request some of the MEDIA PORTALS to be little responsible and verify which Karan Wahi they are talking about before putting my pictures in an article, which is not about me. Ur carelessness can cause the other person a lot of issues. Thank u," Karan Wahi took to Instagram stories to clear the air around his mistaken identity.

He even shared the image of the accused Karan Wahi and said, "This is the Karan Wahi you need to make people aware of not me" adding that he will now go back to enjoy his vacation in London.

According to reports, a music composer named Karan Wahi and film producer Mundra Singh Nagar were recently arrested for molesting a model on the pretext of making her an assistant director of their upcoming project. The model had alleged that the two sexually assaulted her in her sleep after she found some scratches on her chest the next morning.