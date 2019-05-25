The lady astrologer, who accused actor Karan Oberoi of raping her, now claimed that some unknown people attacked her on Saturday morning, putting pressure on her to withdraw the case.

According to Spotboye, the woman claimed that she was attacked by two bike-borne men while she was jogging at Lokhandwala back road. She further said that the miscreants threw water on her and a chit with a message – "take the case back".

While she reportedly suffered minor injuries, the astrologer expressed concern that the goons could use some chemical on her next time. She has reportedly filed an FIR at Oshiwara police station. Meanwhile, police has started investigating the matter, and are checking CCTV footage of the area.

If these claims by the lady is true, it might turn even worse for Karan. The actor was arrested after the astrologer filed a case against him, alleging that he not only raped her, but also filed her obscene video to extort money.

She in her complaint stated that Karan had raped her on pretext of marrying her. The two were in a relationship since 2016, as claimed by the lady. Recently, the actor had applied for bail, but it was rejected, and he had been sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Earlier, Karan's sister had come up in his support, narrating a completely different picture. She had stated that the lady was forcing Karan to marry her, while they never had any relationship. She had also stated that the allegations were baseless, and the two never had any physical relationship.