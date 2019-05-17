While actor Karan Oberoi is under arrest on charges of rape and extortion, actress Mahika Sharma has raised objection in terming mutual sexual relationship that eventually fails as "rape".

Mahika asserted that people often mutually engage in physical intimacy while being in a relationship, but later accuse the other party of rape when the relationship fails. She said that such cases should not be termed as "rape" as she feels rape is something far more gruesome.

"I don't understand why people term "rape" to a mutual sexual relationship. Both the parties actually enjoy the relationship, and later when they fail in their relationship, they name it rape, it's hilarious. A rape victim, who has been forcefully dragged to a physical relationship, her pain and this situation is totally different from the two persons who are mutually in a relationship. There should be some other term used instead of rape for such heartbroken or fake relation cases. Hope people would agree with me. Because if we use the word rape in such cases, the value and weight of the word go down. Because more than 80% of people in our country have a different definition of rape which is actually forcefull sex," Mahika said in a statement.

However, she refused to make any comment on Karan being accused of rape and blackmailing.

"I can't say or make any statement about Karan's case but #MenToo movement was not actually required as our society is always in favour of men. Just I am not happy about people using the term rape for failed relationships or broken promises," she added.

Karan is accused of raping an astrologer under the pretext of marrying her and later blackmailing her through a private video he allegedly recorded. The girl in her complaint alleged that Karan had sedated her with a drink, and filmed her in an obscene way, which he allegedly used to blackmail and extort money from her.