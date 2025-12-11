This year, 2025, has been a roller-coaster year for many. We saw shocking break-ups, wedding bells being called off, and jaw-dropping, fairy-tale weddings. Many celebs found their ever afters, while many parted ways. In the era of 'keep it private until it's permanent,' it's popular TV actor Kritika Kamra who has found her love yet again. The actor took the internet by storm after confirming her relationship with cricket host and actor Gaurav Kapur.

Kritika and Gaurav made their relationship Instagram official

On Wednesday, Kritika shared an Instagram carousel from her mushy romantic breakfast date.

The carousel post featured the couple enjoying a quiet breakfast together, taking selfies, and sharing candid moments that exuded warmth. She captioned the photo as, "Breakfast with.."

Many celeb friends of Kritika who knew about her romance brewing commented by saying "finally," and many congratulated her.

Rumours about Kritika and Gaurav being in a relationship have been circulating on social media for months, especially after the two were spotted together in Mumbai on several occasions. And now, Kritika has put the rumours to rest and has officially confirmed her relationship.

As Kritika has confirmed finding love, here's a look at her past relationships, which did not work out.

Did you know Kritika Kamra dated TV heartthrob Karan Kundrra?

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra were once one of the most pouplar couples in the TV industry. They started dating on the sets of thier show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009.

Their relationship was also showcased in Channel V's The Serial. In an interview, Kritika shared that one of her romantic relationships in public memory has been with Karan.

They started dating around 2009 and were in a relationship for over two years.

The couple are friends now and are often seen greeting each other. Karan is currently dating Tejasswi Prakash.

Kritika dated publicist Sidharth Bijpuria

After her breakup with Karan, Kritika reportedly dated publicist Sidharth Bijpuria for over five years. Their relationship ended around early 2016, reportedly due to differing views on marriage. It has been reported that Sidharth wanted to settle down and get married, but Kritika didn't wanted to at that point.

Kritika was in a relationship with businessman Uday Singh Gaur

Kritika Kamra was reportedly in a relationship with businessman Uday Singh Gauri from around 2017 till their split in 2021. Rumours also claimed that the couple was engaged. However, Kritika called her engagement rumours baseless.

Kritika was also romantically linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani in 2018.

However, they never confirmed or denied their relationship.

Happy birthday @Kritika_Kamra Keep Shining✨ And the celebrations continue ?? pic.twitter.com/uPflvOgoM3 — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) October 25, 2017

About Gaurav's past relationship

Gaurav was previously married to actor and model Kirat Bhattal; several reports suggest the two may have parted ways in recent years.

Work Front

Kritika Kamra began her career in Indian television and rose to fame with hit shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters (2015). In recent years, she has successfully transitioned to web and film, appearing in Tandav (2021), Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), and Bheed (2023). Originally from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Kritika was a Fashion Communication student at NIFT, New Delhi, before she was discovered by a casting director.

Gaurav Kapur, meanwhile, is best known for his long-running cricket chat show Breakfast with Champions and for hosting Extraaa Innings T20 during the Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2017. A former VJ and radio jockey, Gaurav made his film debut with Darna Mana Hai (2003) and appeared in A Wednesday (2008) and Bad Luck Govind (2009). He hails from New Delhi.