Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in Telly Town. Lovingly monikered as TejRan, the duo enjoys a massive fan following, and their ardent fans eagerly await their wedding announcement. Although the couple has time and again spoken about their marriage plans, they've maintained that they'll announce it when the time is right.

The star couple often professes their love on social media and never shies away from expressing their affection for each other at public events. Tejasswi and Karan's love language is all about holding hands in public, hugging, kissing, and, more importantly, standing by each other through thick and thin.

Of late, Karan has been grabbing headlines after his ex-girlfriend, former VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar, began revisiting their past relationship and sharing allegations on social media. She accused Karan of cheating, sleeping around, and swiping right on dating apps.

Although Karan has hit back at Anusha's remarks, his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash also took a subtle dig at her by sharing a post indirectly targeting Anusha.

On Thursday, Tejasswi shared a carousel on Instagram featuring loved-up photos with her beau Karan, which comprises goofy and romantic photo dump from his birthday bash. She captioned the post, "The only right swipe he does now. To the man of my dreams, happy birthday."

Tejasswi tagged Karan Kundrra, who celebrated his birthday on October 11.

In the carousel, Karan is seen kissing Tejasswi's forehead against a sparkling backdrop. In other clips, the two can be seen enjoying their time together, seated inside a car and later on a yacht in the middle of the sea.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Tejasswi's caption and Karan's savage reply, which left the internet in splits.

Karan commented, "Didi ko kyon toda..."

Fans react

One user commented, "Ufff, your caption!"

Another wrote, "Caption IYKYK." A third said, "Caption!!! No @anushadandekar hurt here."

Another added, "Broooo, that was rude. Do it again!"

One more fan remarked, "This is savage, bro!"

What did Anusha say?

Earlier, on her YouTube channel Unverified — The Podcast, Anusha took an indroect dig at her ex- bf Karan without naming him. She said, "The most incredible experience I had with dating apps was when I was signed to do campaigns for one. At the time, my boyfriend was also brought on board for the same campaign — the highest-paying one of his career. But he used the dating app to talk to and meet other girls while we were doing the campaign together. We were supposed to be the faces of the brand, yet he was using it to meet women, which I discovered much later, along with the fact that he was sleeping with all of Mumbai."