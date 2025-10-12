Heartthrob of Telly Town, Karan Kundrra, rang in his 40th birthday on October 11 with a lavish midnight bash. The who's who of the television industry turned up in style, adding glamour to the star-studded celebration. Among the attendees were Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek, Samrat, and several others.

However, it was Karan's girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, who remained by his side throughout the celebration. Apart from TV stars, both Tejasswi and Karan's parents were also present at the bash.

Several inside photos and videos from the party have now gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, Karan is seen calling out to Tejasswi so he can hold her hand while cutting his birthday cake. Other videos show Ankita Lokhande, Karan, and Tejasswi grooving to hit Bollywood numbers. One particular clip even shows Tejasswi and Karan sharing a kiss during the celebration.

Needless to say, Tejasswi and Karan enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Fans were touched to see Tejasswi holding Karan's hand and standing by him through thick and thin.

Karan is reportedly going through a rough personal phase, as his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar has been accusing him of infidelity. She even claimed that Karan was using a dating app the two had endorsed together — and to her shock, he was allegedly swiping right on other women. Anusha went on to make explosive statements, saying he had "slept with all of Mumbai."

Despite the accusations, Tejasswi has stood firmly by Karan's side, proving herself to be a loyal and supportive partner.

Just days after Anusha's cheating allegations, another set of clips from her podcast surfaced online, where she can be heard sharing her thoughts on situationships.

Explaining what situationship means in her opinion, she said, "For me, it is like a placeholder, you are warming the seat until the better option comes along. It's basically like you are filling that gap with a temporary person, using them for your weddings, companionship, travel, birthdays, exciting things, sex, whatever. You are still waiting for that better person to come along. And you can say, 'This is just a situationship'. And once the better person comes along, then you move the placeholder out and the real relationship begins. That's what I think is situationship."

she was never in love ???

used guys for sex, birthday, travels and then moved to next. pic.twitter.com/99QeN1FYnA — sky (@shiptothesky) October 4, 2025

Netizens soon slammed Anushka for using Karan for her benefit.

"She was never in love ???????????? used guys for sex, birthday, travels and then moved to next," a user wrote on X.

Another posted, "The whole episode is embarrassing, she keeps on repeating how all her past relationships were just to temporarily fill a void. You do you girl but then why drag others."

"So her bf was using the same dating app they were promoting together to find new girls while she was just using him for sex, free trips and gifts and waiting to find someone better ! Audacity to call her bf a cheater. Peak feminism," another comment read.

Anusha and Karan reportedly dated from 2016 to 2019, until they called it quits in late 2020. Karan is now in a relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, whom he fell in love with during their time on Bigg Boss 15. And now fans want them to get married.