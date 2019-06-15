Kangana Ranaut has till date made several controversial remarks on Karan Johar. The actress in a fresh set of salvo, said that KJo had run a "smear campaign" against her during the release of Manikarnika.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the outspoken actress said that Karan had carried a campaign against her and the film Manikarnika by paying reviewers. She made the statement while talking about a leaked video from the sets of the film that had showed Kangana riding a wooden horse. She was much ridiculed and trolled for that on social media.

"I know who released that video. Two other actors of the nepotism gang were also learning horse-riding at the same place as me. They practiced for one day and got so sore that they didn't return. I was galloping and doing all sorts of stunts. The wooden horse was only used for close-up shots. Just because they cannot ride a horse they got jealous of me and released the video.

"I rode a horse in Rangoon too, it's not new for me. Mishti said she was asked to speak up, but who is making her speak? It's all about ganging up against me. Sonu and I share a personal trainer. Again, situations were manipulated to force people to speak against me. Some trade experts were forced to show our film's collections as half of the actual numbers. All the people who pretend that they don't have PRs send the maximum number of emails against others. One smear campaign was started by Karan Johar's gang against me by paying reviewers. When I talk about it, people think I sound like a loony character, but what option am I left with?" she told the publication.

Well, looks like Kangana is no mood to make peace with Karan, and apparently same is the situation on the other side.