A major fire broke out at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions godown on Tuesday (April 30). Although no casualty or serious injury was caused by the accident, huge financial losses were incurred.

According to reports, Dharma Productions godown at Goregaon caught a fire at around 2.30 am, and eventually captured almost the entire building. The blaze destroyed valuable items from old films and also properties that were going to be used in upcoming movies like Brahmastra and Takht.

It reportedly took three long hours for the fire brigade to control the flame, using eight fire engines and six water tankers. One of the fireman also got injured in the operation.

While the exact amount of financial loss is not known yet, police is currently looking for the source of the fire and any malpractice that caused it.

Meanwhile, the movie Brahmastra has been delayed by a few months. The film was supposed to be released on December 2019, but has now been pushed to 2020 summer. Director Ayan Mukerji in a statement had stated that they need more time for the VFX work to be completed.

"In the past week, I have learnt that all the team working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right," he stated in the statement.

Now, this fire reportedly having destroyed properties associated with Brahmastra may again make things difficult for the makers of the fantasy film.