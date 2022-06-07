Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur have tested positive for coronavirus. There have been reports that it was at Karan Johar's birthday party where the who's who of Bollywood was in attendance which turned into a covid hotspot.

Reports allege that as many as 50 celebs who attended the bash have tested positive but are keeping it hidden.

Covid hotspot?

A Bollywood Hungama report states that Kartik Aaryan has also tested positive but he was not invited to KJO's birthday bash. Instead, the report suggests that he contracted it from one of the actresses with whom he was promoting the film.

The actress was in attendance at Johar's birthday bash. "Karan's close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they are not revealing that they've tested positive," the report says.

No truth to the reports

It further adds, "He got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film." However, there is hardly any truth to the story of 50 celebs testing positive after attending Karan Johar's party.

Firstly, the party was held over ten days ago and it is only now that celebs are testing positive. Secondly, not all celebs who attended the party have tested positive. Thirdly, all the celebs who tested positive have either been busy shooting or promoting their films after attending the party. So they could have contracted the virus at a later date too.

"Karan Johar is currently shooting for Koffee With Karan and undergoing the mandatory RTPCR test. All protocols on the sets are being followed. The guests too are part of the process. The reports of almost 50 guests present at the party testing positive is bizarre. The party was held almost 10 days back and it is only now that Aditya Roy Kapur has confirmed of testing Covid 19 positive," an India Today report says.