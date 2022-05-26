Karan Johar turned 50 and threw a grand bash at the Yash Raj Studious. It was a night of glamour and glitz as the who's who of the industry turned up in their stylish best. While Katrina Kaif walked hand-in-hand with her husband Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan made an entry with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Sussanne too, attended the event with beau Arslan Goni.

Who was missing

Karan Johar became the cynosure of all eyes with his daring and shimmery green jacket at the do. There were few absentees at the party too. Alia Bhatt had to give the party a miss as she is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone abroad. Deepika too was missing as she is at the Cannes Film Festival serving as a jury. Karan Johar's closest friend – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan too couldn't be spotted.

Who attended

Salman Khan made a dabangg entry in his trademark style. The actor, with whom Karan Johar has not entirely had a smooth equation until recently, looked every bit of dapper. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan too made a spectacular entry. It was one of the few occasions where both Aishwarya and Salman turned up for the same event.

Aamir Khan attended the party in style with ex-wife Kiran Rao. Kareena Kapoor was at her fashionable best as she walked in style with husband, Saif Ali Khan. Social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes for Johar on his birthday.

"Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend I have #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said 'Oh My God' letting him have the last word on his birthday," Farah Khan wrote. "Dearest Karan, It's the little things you do and say that make you the person you are. You listen and make everything right. Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives. Best birthday wishes from my family to yours. Love you," Gauri Khan said while wishing the director.