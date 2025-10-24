Karan Johar is known to be unfiltered, unabashed, and effortlessly witty. The filmmaker never shies away from speaking his mind, though his bold confessions often land him in controversy.

The latest episode of Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video sparked fresh chatter after Karan made a rather personal revelation; he confessed to losing his virginity at the age of 26.

As a guest on the chat show, where he was joined by Janhvi Kapoor, Karan participated in a fun segment where Janhvi challenged him to reveal one scandalous truth and one lie. Karan said,

"I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I have been intimately involved with a member of your family."

The statement left Janhvi wide-eyed while Kajol and Twinkle burst out laughing. Karan then clarified, "I was late to that party, yes, but the latter is a lie. I have not been intimate with any member of your family, though the thought has crossed my mind a couple of times."

Later in the episode, Kajol and Twinkle put Karan in another spot, asking him to rank Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and the Pahariya brothers (Shikhar and Veer) on sex appeal.

Before Karan could answer, Janhvi jumped in, saying, "Can I just say that Shikhar looks great riding a horse? I remember when Shikhar was playing polo and Ranveer was standing with me, and he was like, 'He looks great on a horse,' and I agreed."

Karan humorously responded, "I'm trying to unsee Shikhar on this horse and rank them in order — Akshay, Ajay, and then the brothers. They've grown up in front of me; they're my neighbours, they live just below my apartment."

As soon as the clip went viral, netizens slammed Karan Johar for his statements and many called out the hosts and makers for asking the questions and indulging in such conversations.

A user wrote, "Why are you talking about this? Nothing else to discuss?"

Another wrote, "Poor jhanvi.. they traumatised her in this episode.."

The third one said, "Sorry but now i like jhanvi for behaving so maturely not like these third class seniors we loved all along!!"