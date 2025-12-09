Amid the Indigo crisis drawing widespread criticism, Karan Johar has revealed how he suffers from travel anxiety. The Dharma honcho took to social media to reveal how he desperately tries to reach the airport early and makes sure that he has all the documents several times. He added how he is terrified of tremors and pops a pill to sleep it off.

Karan's travel anxiety

"Raise your hands if you have travel anxiety! First, I have a desperate need to reach the airport early ( sometimes even before the ground staff have arrived) then in the lounge I check my passport and my boarding card 50 times .... And once I am seated ... I wait for the pilot to announce the duration of the flight.... As if my life depends on it... then I wait for him or her to tell us about the weather enroute ... if we are told it's "a smooth ride" I can breathe... but some pilots say "few bumps on the way," he wrote.

Karan went on to add how he feels this desperate need to smile at all the flight staff and be extra courteous. Johar also went on to mention that he gets ready for landing far prior than the actual timing and joked about jumping the queue to get out of the flight.

"Then right through the duration I wait at the edge of the seat for those expected bumps... then I check the map every 10 minutes on a short haul flight.... On a long haul flight, I pop a pill and pray for sleep (subconscious mind is always turbulence aware) .... Then I feel the desperate urge to be hugely polite to the cabin crew (Incase, of an emergency they will be kind to the kind) so I smile like a Colgate ad! And say thank you at every given point of time ....then an hour before we land I am all ready ( not at all ready for any circling or air traffic ) .:.. then I rush out and want to overtake every passenger like it's a limboo race," he detailed.

Celebs react

Karan Johar's 'travel anxiety' post resonated with many celebs. Hrithik Roshan was one of the first ones to comment and wrote, "I can fly across buildings on a single cable , but without the mask I am terrified of turbulence . You are not alone."

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "too cute you are , try breathing .. yoga se hi hoga."

Seema Sajdeh wrote, "I feel you." Bhavana Panday commented, "I can relate."

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "My whole life in a post." Sophie Choudry wrote, "Someone told me to imagine the bumps like waves in the sea and that the plane is literally surfing the waves. It sounded so cool but it doesn't work. Those big bumps still freak me out."