If we're being perfectly honest, "world" issues seem easier to stand up for than our own. Or perhaps, it's been easier for Bollywood to speak up. When it's a matter that concerns the world, Bollywood is there just like the rest of us.

At the same time, there are domestic issues where they show unwavering neutrality. For the fan and the netizen, this approach to issues at large seems to lack some responsibility. Karan Johar today was slammed over showing support to Blackout Tuesday in an Instagram post.

Karan Johar slammed for 'selective activism'

Everybody has issues they're close to and issues they're distant from. Even we tend to stand up for those that are close to home, ones we really know, ones that affect us directly. Celebrities don't always stand up for every issue, but sometimes their silence angers the affected bordering on blatant ignorance.

Suppression, racism, these are heavy concerns in our world. Today in the USA, artists and musicians conducted a Blackout Tuesday by suspending work for some time as a sign of protest and solidarity against racism in the country and the world.

Bollywood celebrities were already criticised for supporting inherent racism but showing support to the cause. Director Karan Johar also joined with an Instagram post today, however, fans didn't welcome the move. Many criticised the director for hypocrisy for being silent during India's incidents of injustice.

Maybe next time will be different.