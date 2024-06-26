A large of where Bollywood is in the global map has got to do with Yash Johar and the kind of films he made. On his 20th death anniversary, Karan Johar took to social media to share an emotional post remembering his late father. Karan revealed how the family lost Yash Johar within few months after his tumour was detected.

Karan's post

"I can't believe it's been 20 years... My biggest fear was losing a parent... On August 2nd, 2003, my father told me he had a malignant tumor... my worst nightmare was staring at me, and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith... but the worst thing about instincts is that they never lie," Karan Johar wrote on social media.

Yash Johar was one of the most respected and loved persons from the film industry. And KJo credits his father's goodwill behind their own well-being. "We lost him ... but we gained every inch of his mammoth goodwill.... I was so proud to be the son of the most solid, soulful and selfless man... he put his relationships above everything else... and has left a legacy of love that my mother and I still live by," the Dharma honcho's note further read.

Celebs react to the emotional post

Soon after Karan's post, several Bollywood celebs dropped emotional and heart emoji on his post. Priyanka Chopra called late Yash Johar 'The Best'. Riddhima Sahni, Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora and many more celebs dropped emojis on the post. Saif Ali Khan's sister and Mansoor Ali Khan's daughter Saba also wrote, "Always there watching over us. I miss Abba loads."

The fans and followers of Karan Johar also dropped comments on his post and expressed solidarity. Yash Johar was known for producing some of the most memorable and biggest hits of Bollywood like - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Agneepath and more.