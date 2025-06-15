Karan Johar has never shied away from expressing his emotions and showcasing his appreciation for his loved ones. The popular director-producer, in multiple interviews, has always mentioned the profound impact his father has had on him. Karan has always spoken highly of his father, Yash Johar, and how it was because of him that Karan had an interest in cinema. On the occasion of Father's Day, Karan took to his social media accounts to share a note for his father and thanked him for many things, including the opportunity to share his creativity on the big screen.

The director shared a BTS picture from a film set where he and Yash Johar were seen sitting on the classic director's chair with their backs facing towards the camera. In the picture, while Yash Johar was explaining something, Karan Johar listened to him intently. The black and white picture was high on emotions and love.

Karan, in the caption, said, "He made films with soul and for the soul...and he lived life with even more. He taught me that good storytelling begins with you...and your good heart. Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply. Thank you for giving me the courage to show these feelings on the biggest screens possible. Happy father's day papa, thank you...for you."

Several celebrities commented on the post, and fans also shared their messages in the comment section. Director Farah Khan commented, saying, "Love him", while the Fabulous Wives of B-Town, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh, posted hearts in the comments. An Instagram user wrote, "Happy father's day to you too @karanjohar sir ❤️ as you are really great and amazing father to yash and roohi", while another netizen wrote, "When i was a kid, i used to see yash Ji's name in every karan johar movie, now i know, yash ji sculpted karan and my childhood."

There were also comments like, "Wherever you go, you carry his values, his grace, and his vision with you. It's beautiful how your love and admiration for him reflect in everything you do—your stories, your emotions, your legacy", and "Happy father's day KJO."

For those unversed, Karan has two children of his own, Roohi and Yash. He is a single father and has an amazing bond with both his children.