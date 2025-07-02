Karan Johar is known for having quite some opinions about Bollywood celebs, their fashion choices, and their lifestyle. In a recent interview, Karan has spoken about his WhatsApp groups with his friends and how they rank and dissect other people's fashion choices. Johar shares an impeccable bond with several A-listers, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, and many more.

So it didn't come as a surprise when the Dharma honcho recently confessed that he and his friends might have to leave the country if anyone gets to read that chat. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director revealed that they won't be able to live in the country and will have to move to London if that chat gets leaked.

Might have to leave India

"If anyone ever got access to those WhatsApp groups about me and many of my friends in the fraternity, I think we would have to move to London. We may not be able to continue living in our city," he told Barkha Dutt.

Fashion, movie critics

Karan added that they tend to get bit*hy and brutally honest about movies and fashion. He added that they critique just about everything in that group. He added that such opinions are so strong that they can't put them out into the world.

"Because let me tell you, they are very candid, honest, and sometimes very b**chy analysis of our immediate environment and what is going on. We are fashion critics; we are movie critics. We are critics of everything in that group. Everyone has an opinion, and none of us can ever put those opinions out there," he further added.

Karan Johar is known for making celebs spill their secrets and take potshots at one another through his show, Koffee with Karan. He is now busy hosting 'Traitors,' which includes 20 celebrities playing games of deception and trust. The finale of the show is on July 3.