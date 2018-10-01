Neha Dhupia, who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy, was radiating pregnancy glow on Sunday at her baby shower in Bandra, Mumbai. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are expecting their first baby in November.

The event was attended by a slew of her celebrity friends such as Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Konkona Sensharma, Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, Rahul Bose, Manish Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arbaaz Khan with his rumoured lady love Georgia Andriani.

Photographs from the celebrations were splashed across social media.

Neha sported a pristine white dress with quirky yellow footwear, and the look of the mother-to-be was topped with a tiara. Her husband Angad Bedi looked dapper in a semi-formal look. The couple was all smiles as they await their bundle of joy's arrival with excitement.

The two actors surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May. They confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

In an interview to IANS, Angad said he is confident that marriage and starting a family will help him become a better actor and help him have a lot more empathy.

"I am equally looking forward to spending a lot of time with Neha and our newborn baby," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)