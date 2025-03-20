Filmmaker Karan Johar is facing massive backlash for backing Nadaaniyan and launching Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. KJo also entrusted debutant director Shauna Gautam with the film, which has been receiving criticism on social media, particularly for Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim's acting.

On Thursday, Karan Johar shared a lengthy post hinting at the announcement of Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. In his post, he also revealed that Dharma Productions will be introducing its 24th debutant director.

Addressing the ongoing criticism, Karan Johar shared a trivia for the trolls, stating that 90% of the directors he has launched are outsiders.

Karan wrote, "When I began producing films (once I stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Na Ho - the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers... to pay it forward. We got it right... we got it wrong - but the intent was to always put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only to either entertain, seek acclaim or to simply have fun at the movies!"

"I am so proud to say that our next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker we have introduced to Hindi cinema! (Trivia for trollers: 90% of them are 'outsiders'). I rarely write notes before the release of a film but few films excites me, energise me and inspire me the way the process of this film has..."

The filmmaker ended the note with, "One can never predict commercial success but what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films! I say this as a filmmaker and an audience... I pray for the team that the audience is coloured in the colour of their passion. See you at the movies! Karan Johar."

While Karan Johar has not explicitly named the film, the post's orange colour theme and the use of orange heart emojis strongly hint at Kesari Chapter 2.

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan are coming together for the movie Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh.