Karan Johar has announced that he will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds later this year. As KJo's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will complete 20 years this year, what better occasion to celebrate.

Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious @MadameTussauds ...thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly ...will have further details about when and where soon!!! #MadameTussauds #iifamadametusaauds pic.twitter.com/pbLuVs3hER — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 19, 2018

Karan Johar will be the first ever Indian filmmaker to enter the world-renowned attraction. On receiving this honor, Karan's very close friend Twinkle Khanna has something to say. Check out her funny yet cryptic tweet:

Congratulations - You are the first in so many ways or at least that’s how I feel when I look at you ! Big hug — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 19, 2018

Could you guess what it means? Because it will push you to scratch your heads!

"Karan Johar's talent and career go well beyond just filmmaking which makes him an exciting and entertaining personality for them to add to the many other iconic International wax figures. Additionally, his wax figure will not just be launched in one city but will simultaneously head out on tour across Asia to give his many fans across the world a chance to experience him being waxed," read a statement.

The procedures have begun and the figure will be ready in six months. For those unaware, Madame Tussauds London has wax figures of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and many more.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is busy with his upcoming films Raazi, Kesari, Brahmastra and Kalank.