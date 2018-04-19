Joining his Bollywood peers, Karan Johar will now have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds later this year. As Karan's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will complete 20 years this year, he now has another reason to celebrate.

Karan Johar will be the first ever Indian filmmaker to enter the world-renowned attraction. Karan being the unique and wonderful personality that he is, he has been an extremely popular name that fans and visitors at the attraction enquired about.

Karan's talent and career go well beyond just filmmaking which makes him an exciting and entertaining personality for them to add to the many other iconic International wax figures.

Additionally, Karan's figure will not just be launched in one city but will simultaneously head out on tour across Asia to give his many fans across the world a chance to experience him being waxed.

The procedures have begun and the figure will be ready in 6 months.

(Content provided by the PR agency)