Karan Johar flaunts black nail polish, dazzles in plunging neckline shirt at LFW; trolled

Filmmaker Karan Johar is making headlines for his drastic transformation. His jaw-dropping weight loss has stunned everyone.

As Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 is underway at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Several celebrities have walked the ramp for ace designers. So far, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty and Leander Paes have walked the ramp for renowned designers.

On Day 3, Tamannaah Bhatia and Karan Johar slayed on the ramp for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakmé Fashion Week.

Karan stole the show in a sheer black, plunging-neckline shirt, which he layered under an oversized black jacket adorned with rose embellishments. He completed his striking look with thick black-rimmed glasses, black earrings, and jet-black painted nails.

However, what caught everyone's attention the most was his black nail polish.

Karan Johar's ultra-lean physique and drastic weight loss, along with his outfit for the fashion show, received widespread criticism.

The official Instagram page of Lakme Fashion Week posted, "The collection is inspired by the untamed spirit of Falguni Shane Peacock's panther logo. The panther reigns supreme, embodied in a collection that is as fierce as it is meticulously crafted. It is a celebration of momentum, contrasts, and saying 'yes' to the adventure, embracing the rush of possibility. Like the wind, it moves with purpose—unstoppable, unbound."

The post described the collection as "a study in contrasts—power and fluidity, structure and movement, boldness and intricacy." It merged couture craftsmanship with modern edge, created for those who are unstoppable and live life on their terms.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia also garnered attention as she walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock.

Work Front

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced an exciting new collaboration with actor-singer Gippy Grewal for the Punjabi film Akaal.

Additionally, Karan Johar is collaborating with actor Kartik Aaryan for a romantic comedy titled 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', produced under the Dharma Productions banner. While the plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to offer a refreshing take on romance and comedy.