Karan Johar has been facing the heat ever since Kangana Ranaut brought back the nepotism debate after Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself in his apartment. The debate soon spread like wildfire on social media and netizens, without giving a second thought, blamed KJo for Sushant's death.

Not to forget that Sushant has worked in Karan Johar's produced film Drive which was released on Netflix in June 2019. And while Karan continues to face brutal criticism over nepotism, his friend has now revealed that the filmmaker has been crying constantly and in no condition to speak.

"Karan is a broken man. After being trolled for years he thought he had developed a thick skin. But the brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant's death has left him shattered," Karan Johar's close friend was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The friend further added, "Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him. He looks like a man beaten by fate. It's not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking what he has done to deserve this."

The friend revealed that Karan is feeling guilty whenever his close aids are being attacked over Sushant's demise. Even his 3-year-old twins are getting death threats.

"It's the fact that those close to him are being attacked that makes Karan feel really guilty. His 3-year old twins are getting death threats. Somebody like Ananya Pandey who has no connection with Sushant had a hater on the social media," the friend said.

Karan Johar's heartfelt note for Sushant over his demise

After hearing the news of Sushant's death, Karan had penned a heartfelt note feeling guilty for not being in touch with the actor for over a year.

"I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug," he wrote on Instagram while sharing a smiling picture with Sushant at an award function.