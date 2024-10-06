Vasan Bala's interview talking about how he didn't like Karan Johar sending his rough draft of Jigra to Alia Bhatt has been grabbing headlines. From Twitter to Reddit, everyone started slamming Karan Johar of nepotism and how he sent the script to Alia without she being finalized for the role. This is what Vasan had said in his interview.

Vasan's statement

"I had sent one very kaccha pakka (roughly drafted) email, very stream of consciousness thought, sent it to Karan. I think six or seven hours later, he called saying, 'I've already sent it to Alia'," Bala said in an interview with Tried&Refused Productions.

"I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'. Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works'," he further added.

Netizens furious and so is Karan

The statement got blown out of proportion as netizens came down heavily on Karan Johar accusing him of not even consulting the director before bringing Alia onboard. Now, the Dharma honcho has decided to clear the air. Karan took to social media and called it a "gore misinterpretation" of Vasan's interview.

"I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst ... but social media is like the Lockness monster it's gets to you even when you can't see it.. so was flooded with Vasan Bala's interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love ... the gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me (sic)" Johar wrote.

"And if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO ... much ado about nothing is all over the place... I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making clickbait assumptions! Loads of Love to all of you," he concluded.