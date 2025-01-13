From defending his stance on the nepotism debate to getting trolled for it; Karan Johar has been at the receiving end ever since the debate started. However, the ace filmmaker seems to have had enough of it and has now made his stance on the matter clear with his recent outing. For a recent dinner date with Malaika Arora and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar slipped into a 'nepo baby' t-shirt and it did grab the eyeballs.

Karan Johar's out-in-the-open stance on the whole nepotism debate comes to an end with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham director flaunting the t-shirt. Karan, who has launched a number of star kids including – Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan has been called the 'Godfather of Nepotism' by many.

Karan's take on nepotism

The filmmaker has also tried to defend himself over the accusations a lot previously. "We have introduced 21 debut directors. Out of which, I can say, 16-17 are not "nepotistic" young filmmakers. They are not from the fraternity or the industry. They are completely from outside. Why don't I get the benefit of that; my production house is launching kids who are directors/filmmakers. They are making major motion pictures and leading the game. They are not from the industry. Why don't I get credit for that?" KJo had asked in a video interview.

"Why do they discredit some of the actors who are from (the industry)? Why do I have to justify it at first? I think they are talented enough to face the camera and may be, one thing can say is that they get easy access, but after that they have got a journey ahead," he had further questioned.

Karan Johar had recently told Pinkvilla that he would soon be venturing into direction once again and this time, he would be back with an action entertainer. Further details of the project are yet awaited.