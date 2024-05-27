Karan Johar celebrated his 52nd birthday with his pals from the industry. Celebs like Kajol, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Farah Khan, Aadar and Natasha Poonawalla, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and many more attended the intimate birthday bash. Varun Dhawan also attended KJo's birthday bash with pregnant wife, Natasha Dalal.

Neha Dhupia wishes Kunal and Karan

Kunal Kemmu, who happens to have his birthday on the same day, also celebrated his day with wife Soha Ali Khan and Karan Johar. Neha Dhupia gave us a glimpse into the night and shared a happy picture. "With our two precious birthday boys. We love you beyond words. Happy birthday Karan Johar and Kunal Kemmu. This one's the group hug of the night," she wrote while sharing the pic.

"On your birthday, I am giving you two tickets to Legoland. You and me, thats how much I love you. Happy birthday my Kjo @karanjohar (sic)," Kareena wrote wishing Karan Johar. "Happy bday you sexy boiiii...@karanjohar...love u loadssss (sic)" Malaika Arora commented. "Happy Happy Birthday Karan!! Love you loads. Gifting you your very own statue (sic)," Kiara shared.

Arjun Kapoor wished in his trademark humorous style and wrote, "May you have all the Khushi in your life with no Gham, and only Good Newwz and happiness around...tum yun hi JugJugg Jeeyo humare filmon ke Shershaah! Happiest birthday @karanjohar (sic)."

"Karan, you are the funniest, most intelligent human being I know with the largest heart. I love you. No conditions apply," Varun Dhawan wrote sharing a picture with the Dharma honcho. On his birthday, Karan Johar also announced a new project. He shared a picture of himself sharing an untitled draft to be directed by him with the date written. Karan captioned the picture, "Get... Set.... Go!"