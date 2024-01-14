Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale, and with each passing day, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship is getting turmoiled. As family week is going on in Bigg Boss, that week was Ankita and Vicky's mothers inside the house for a day.

Ankita's mother-in-law questioned Ankita for hitting Vicky and being abusive towards him. Vicky's mother told Ankita that Vicky's father called up Ankita's mother and asked her whether she also behaved the same way with her deceased husband. Ankita was hurt and upset and she stood up for her family and said that she shouldn't involve her mother as she lost her husband a few months ago. Ankita did apologise to her mother-in-law for her behaviour.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, guest Karan Johar, who replaced Salman Khan this week, was seen counselling Ankita and Vicky for differences between them.

Karan questions Vicky for not standing up for Ankita

In the promo, Karan Johar tells Vicky, "Aapki ma Ankita ko aake sawaal pujhti hain, tab pati hone ke naate aapko unke peejhe khade rahna chahiye (you should have stood behind Ankita like a pillar of support when your mom was interrogating her)."

During a conversation, Ankita is seen telling Vicky, "Your father called my mom and asked her, 'Did you also beat up your husband like this?'

Vicky asks Ankita, "What your father would have said (in that situation)?"

Vicky schooling Ankita, saying, "Aap kahi pe apni koi cheez sambhal nahi pati, wo national television pe sahi nahi dikh raha, aap kab samjhogi is baat ko (and this doesn't look right on the national television. When will you understand this)?"

Netizens slammed Vicky for his behaviour

A user mentioned, "Vicky never accept his mistake in case of Ankita #staystrong Ankita."

Another wrote, "Agree with @karanjohar ... Vicky never feels he is wrong in any way.. How can Ankita always be wrong?? He is never wrong in any situation??"

The third user mentioned, "Vicky BB main Ankita ki wajah se aaya, but aane ke baad Ankita ko hi bhool gaya (Vicky came on Bigg Boss because of Ankita but forgot her after entering the house). He is not a loving, supportive husband."

Karan's johar hosting is far better than salman khan's hosting ❤️

Finally Karan Johar took stand for Munawar ?❤️ thank you Karan ❤️

Netizens laud Karan Johar's hosting skills

