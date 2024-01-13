The mother-son duo Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor teamed up for an ad film for the snack brand Lays. This is the first time Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir were seen sharing screen space for an ad film.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in an ad film

The ad features the song Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu from the film Aradhana and begins with the mother-son duo doing household chores together.

The ad film shows cute moments between mother and son. Ranbir who is a dutiful son is seen helping her mom arrange groceries and helps her out in day-to-day chores. In one of the clips, he is seen lovingly pressing and massaging his mom's feet.

The plot thickens when Neetu searches for her missing Lay—a pack which Ranbir had kept in the kitchen cabinet. Neetu quizzes Ranbir over the missing snack packet and he smartly says that he isn't aware. In no time, he removes the snack pack from behind the sofa cushions, revealing it with a cheeky smile and takes a playful bite, triumphantly celebrating the enduring love for the snack.

And at that very moment, Neetu Kapoor comes in.

The ad received humongous responses from celebs and fans of Kapoor.

Brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor, expressed, "I got to share the screen with my mom. What made it even more special was that the film reflects something we encounter regularly in our home."

Neetu Kapoor shared the ad film on her Instagram. And bahu Alia Bhatt was the first one to comment on it.

Alia commented, 'Hahhaha'

Riddhima Kapoor, sister of Ranbir Kapoor dropped slew of hearts.

In 2022, Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt, and the power couple are now proud parents of a daughter, Raha.

Neetu Kapoor on Koffee With Karan

Neetu Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan with Zeenat Aman and was it her candid best. She also spoke about Raha.

Neetu Kapoor spoke about Raha and said, "At my home, the baby Raha is growing. I keep telling her to say 'Papa'. But Soni tells her to say 'Mumma'." As Karan Johar chimed in, adding, "You're having this mini battle," Neetu Kapoor continued, "So, I went the other day to the house and Alia says, 'Oh, by the way, she said Mumma.' So, I said, she didn't say mumma but she said mum-mum. So, don't be so happy."

Speaking about her granddaughter, Neetu Kapoor said Raha suits the little one. "I feel this name just suits her. I feel very rahat when I see her. She has got such a beautiful, lovely, happy face."

Neetu Kapoor revealed that Raha has now progressed to saying "da-da" instead of "Na Na," a development she finds delightful.

Neetu and Ranbir appeared together in the 2013 film Besharam. In addition to Neetu and Ranbir, the Abhinav Kashyap directorial also featured Neetu Kapoor's late husband, Rishi Kapoor.

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster hit, Animal. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the 2022 film, Jugjugg Jeeyo.