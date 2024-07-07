MS Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday with family and close friends. Sakshi Dhoni has shared a video of Dhoni cutting the cake and marking the special day. However, what has piqued everyone's interest is Salman Khan attending Dhoni's cake cutting ceremony. What's more? Dhoni had reportedly arrived at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment for the bringing in the birthday.

Salman's b'day wish for Dhoni

Salman also took to social media to share a picture of Mahi cutting the cake. The Dabangg Khan further wrote, "Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab!@mahi7781." Salman took to social media to share a picture from the night and since then it has been raining comments and love on social media. "Baap of bollywood & Godfather of Cricket," wrote a user.

"Two legends in a frame," another user commented. "Thala with Bhaijaan," a social media user commented. "Two absolute legends in one frame, G.O.A.T.S," another social media user wrote. "The amount of talent in the picture," read a comment. "Salman Khan making Dhoni's b'day even more special," read another comment.

Dhoni's post for Team India's win

Many on social media wrote that this was possibly the best birthday for Dhoni and many also wished him on his birthday. MS Dhoni had thanked Team India for giving him an 'advance birthday gift' in the form of the World Cup. As Team India clinched the T20 World Cup trophy, Dhoni took to social media to congratulate them and also shared that he considered it to be his advance birthday gift.

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up,well done on being calm, having the self-belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS. arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," Thala wrote.