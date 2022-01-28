Kapil Sharma's most awaited show on Netflix - Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet – is finally here. And while it might not be as high on the entertainment and humor quotient as his show – The Kapil Sharma Show – we do get to see a new and different side to the comedian. That Kapil Sharma's drunk tweet to Modi cost him Rs 9 lacs is no secret. But, the hour-long show also takes us through the time when Rahul Gandhi's fans attacked him.

Kapil Sharma, in the show, has revealed how Narendra Modi cracked a joke on him during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections campaigns. The PM had reportedly said that Rahul Gandhi's comedy can even put Kapil Sharma out of business." While Kapil took it as a compliment and shared the video, Rahul Gandhi's fans were not pleased with it.

What followed next

What followed was tremendous trolling and abusing by Rahul Gandhi's followers on social media. Kapil Sharma said that it was the day he got to know that Rahul Gandhi's fans are no less, says a Bollywood Hungama report. He further added that he was not only abused in Hindi but in Italian too. However, cracking a joke, Kapil revealed that he digested the Italian jokes as well as he digests the Italian dish - pasta.

Kapil, reportedly, also spoke about the time he met former PM Manmohan Singh. Apart from this, the ace comedian has also spoken up about the highs and lows of his life.