Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, December 10 at a SoBo hospital. The couple became parents two days ahead of their first wedding anniversary (December 12, 2018).

Incidentally, the ace comedian's close friend and the director of his movie Firangi, Rajiev Dhingra, was also blessed with a baby boy last week in the same hospital. "Our rooms are next to each other. Ginni had a natural delivery, while my wife went through a C-section. Kapil was a bit stressed on Monday night, but everyone is really happy now," Rajiev told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old resumed work the very next day after the birth of his child. He is now busy wrapping up the shoot that was lined up before taking a month-long break. A source from the show told the daily, "He was supposed to shoot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show with Deepika Padukone on Wednesday and another one with the Good Newwz gang on Thursday. When the production house reached out to him, he assured them that the shoot will go on as per schedule."

Kapil Sharma on embracing parenthood

Talking about his excitement over embracing parenthood, the host of The Kapil Sharma Show had earlier stated, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."