Star comedian Kapil Sharma has always managed to stir news, both for right and wrong reasons. As much as the comedian is popular for his stellar comic timing and work, he is equally popular for his infamous controversies over the years.

This time, Kapil Sharma is in news for all the right reasons possible. The comedian who is all geared up for the latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all pepped up and looking smarter than ever. A recent picture of Kapil which seems to be from his photoshoot for TKSS went viral over the internet.

The 39-year-old star recently shared a picture of himself on his social media profile where he is seen sporting a white informal blazer with a round-neck black T-shirt and black denim. Flaunting glares, his new hairstyle, and stylishly trimmed beard, Sharma looked dapper.

His entire look for the photo shoot had been styled by none other than his darling wife, Ginni Chatrath. Kapil seems to have lost quite a lot of weight and has toned his body. The comedian cum actor sharing his pictures on social media wrote, "New season, new look coming soon".

He also shared another set of photos with Archana Puran Singh. Archana too had shared a few pictures from their fun photoshoot. She captioned it as, "Sneak peek of the promo shoot for The Kapil Sharma shoot. Yesss! It's coming back sooooooon in a fresh, new and exciting! Watch out for more deets!"

Kapil Sharma, a few years ago had hit the rock bottom more for professional reasons. It was difficult for his fans to see Kapil, who made others laugh and smile, himself succumb to negativity. But the comedian, rather than drowning in his lows, chose to spring back like a boss. Kapil chose to work over himself, and his body and rose from the ashes like a unicorn!