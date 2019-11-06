It wouldn't be wrong to say that The Kapil Sharma Show is incomplete without Sumona Chakravarti who plays the role of Kapil Sharma's neighbour called Bhuri. She is one of the important characters in the show. Apart from tickling audience's funnybone, Sumona also finds me time to relax, let go and enjoy a life little more. The actress is currently holidaying in Goa and was seen celebrating her girl friend's birthday by the pool.

Giving a glimpse into the celebration, Sumona posted a couple of pictures of her hugging the birthday girl inside a swimming pool. She was seen wearing a red swimsuit and looked happy as she wore a wide smile on her face.

In another picture, Sumona along with another girl friend, was seen planting kisses on birthday girl's cheeks wearing sunglasses. There's no doubt that the ladies looked hot inside the pool and set the temperatures soaring with their hotness.

Sumona has always been an important part of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since Comedy Nights With Kapil had started airing on television. And needless to say that she makes her presence felt every time she appears on the stage to perform her gigs with her co-stars.

She is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans be it with her holiday pictures or a glimpse of her sweating out in the gym.

Take a look.