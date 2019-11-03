Kapil Sharma Show is now known for making some interesting revelations, and one such unknown fact about Shah Rukh Khan and Boman Irani was revealed on it recently.

Made In China team including Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman appeared on Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. Host Kapil, as usual, asked some questions to them to confirm if the rumours about the stars are true or not.

The comedian asked Boman if it is true that Shah Rukh Khan calls him "Sex-bomb". The senior actor left everyone surprised by replying in affirmative. When an astonished Kapil asked him the reason, Boman said that SRK calls him by this name just for fun, and there is nothing to be taken seriously here. Nonetheless, it is indeed an interesting thing to know.

The movie Made In China released a week before along with Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh. While the Akshay Kumar-starrer dominated the box office, the other two films failed to leave a mark at the commercial circuits.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma Show has been running successfully, generating high TRP. It was speculated that the show might not be able to run that well after the ouster of Sunil Grover, but Kapil and his team proved all those speculations wrong.

Apart from Kapil, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda have been the major attraction of the show. Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar's chemistry is also being liked by the audience.