Kapil Sharma Show has a couple of question-answer sessions, one of which includes confirming if the rumours about certain celebrities are true or false. During one such session, Rakul Preet Singh made a confession, which is too funny to believe.

Marjaavaan star cast including Rakul, Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh appeared on Kapil Sharma Show recently. With series of jokes been cracked and funny conversations, all of them had a great time on the show.

As always, the "true or false" session turned out to be quite interesting as Rakul not only claimed a bizarre rumour to be true, she also claimed it to be the reason behind her being single.

Rakul gets proposals mostly from men aged 50+?

Rakul's character in the film De De Pyaar De was seen falling in love with a 50-year-old man, played by Ajay Devgn. In connection to that, host Kapil Sharma told her there is a rumour that Rakul has been getting proposals mostly from men belonging to 50+ age group after the release of De De Pyaar De.

When asked if the rumour is true, the actress answered in affirmative, saying, "That is the reason I am single". Of course, both the question and answer were made only for entertainment purpose, and there was no truth in it as all of them burst into laughter at that moment.

Other interesting acts on the episode

The same episode of Kapil Sharma Show also witnessed Tara's showcasing her singing skills. She was much appreciated for her voice by the audience. Other interesting moments on the show were Riteish mimicking Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

Sidharth too entertained all by presenting a dance performance with a female fan, who impressed him with a beautiful gift.