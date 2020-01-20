Trust the team of the Kapil Sharma Show to make your weekend fabulous with their epic one-liners and humorous take on regular things in life. The recent episode featuring Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and the team of their upcoming film – Panga – was no different.

Kapil Sharma took several jibes at Archana Puran Singh and left everyone in splits. When Kangana complimented Archana Puran Singh on her pink attire, Kapil said that now Archana would never take it off and might wear it straight for a year. Talking about why Archana Puran Singh would have been better in the movie which features around a woman trying to get selected in Kabbadi and represent the country, Kapil said that since Archana is great at playing kabbadi she should have been brought onboard. He also adds that Archana should play kabbadi as she drinks the entire water inside the coconut in one go. Not just that, he also added that Archana ends up having the malai also in the same go.

Kangana's wedding plans

Kapil also joked that Archana Puran Singh loves pulling people's legs and in doing so sometimes even takes up their kursis, referring to Navjot Singh Sidhu. He also asks Kangana about her wedding plans and says that Archana had asked him to ask this to Kangana. He added that in return Archana would want some money and a ring to play the mediator. Kangana reveals that she would love to get married.

Kapil's Sidhu avatar

Kapil Sharma had recently turned into Sidhu. After tickling our funny bones with various avatars on the show, Kapil was back as Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show. Shilpa Shetty, who would be the guest on the upcoming episode, would be seen shaking a leg with Kapil Sharma dressed as Sidhu. Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to give us a glimpse into the fun and laughter riot the episode is going to be. In a boomerang video, the two would be seen dancing funnily. With a satin blue pathani suit, a bright yellow turban and full beard like that of Sidhu, Kapil looked just like the politician.