Kapil Sharma and Deepika Padukone share a great bond off-screen. In fact, every time the gorgeous actress makes an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian doesn't leave any opportunity to flirt with her. He has even admitted to being Deepika's biggest fan.

Recently, the actress made an appearance on the comedy show to promote her film Chhapaak. This is the first time she graced the show post her wedding with Ranveer Singh.

While the episode will be aired on Sunday, January 5, it has been revealed that Kapil narrated a hilarious conversation between him and Ranveer from the couple's wedding on the show. Kapil said that the Bajirao Mastani actor mocked him saying that although the comedian used to openly flirt with Deepika, it was him who managed to marry his Mastani.

Kapil said, "When Deepika was busy attending to the guests, Ranveer walked towards me and did a victory gesture saying Dekh Deepika le gaya mai."

After Kapil said this, Archana Puran Singh said, "Before Deepika's marriage where ever we used to go we used to spot this beautiful couple everywhere," and to this when Kapil sadly reacted that he was the only one who wasn't aware of Deepika and Ranveer's relationship, Archana said that Ranveer kept it hidden from him because he was the toughest competition for him.

To further tease Kapil, Deepika said, "This is true. If Ranveer is jealous of anyone it is you."

About Chhapaak movie

Chhapaak will see Deepika playing a powerful role of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film is not only going to be a hard-hitting one but would also vouch for Deepika's talent as an actor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also features Vikrant Massey.