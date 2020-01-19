It might have been a year since Navjot Singh Sidhu unceremoniously left the Kapil Sharma Show, but no one has been able to forget his presence. Leave alone the audience and guests, even the celebrity judge, Archana Puran Singh, seems to be missing him. Her latest social media post is a testimony to that.

Archana's take on Sidhu

Archana Puran Singh had spoken up about how different she is from the man in question. Talking about Sidhu, she had told HT, "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."

Following the Pulwama attack, Sidhu had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."

Sidhu's comments did not go down well with the makers of the show and the twitterati demanded his immediate ouster from the show. There were reports of Salman Khan asking him to take a break from the show for a brief period so that the negative publicity could die down.

Archana missing Mr Thoko taali!

Kangana Ranaut had recently come on the show to promote her film Panga. Archana Puran Singh shared some behind the camera scenes on Instagram and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS!!Panga team ka samose aur sandwich ke saath danga!!! (maine aisi rhyming‍♀️ kahan se seekhi? #Thokotaali ) WATCH THIS WEEKEND on #thekapilsharmashow #panga #backstage #TKSS @therichachadha @team_kangana_ranaut @jassie.gill @neena_gupta @ashwinyiyertiwari @sonytvofficial @banijayasia @houseofmasaba @azotiique"

Now, we all know where does this 'thoko taali' term has originated. Which makes us wonder, is Archana Puran Singh missing Navjot Singh Sidhu?

Kapil turns into Sidhu

Kapil Sharma recently had dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to give us a glimpse into the fun and laughter riot the episode featuring her was going to be.

In a boomerang video, the two would be seen dancing funnily. With a satin blue pathani suit, a bright yellow turban and full beard like that of Sidhu, Kapil looked just like the politician. Shilpa Shetty looked stunning as she showed off her fabulous figure in a tangerine body-hugging dress.

This is the second time Kapil Sharma has turned into Sidhu. Earlier too, his look had received tremendous applause from the audience.