There's no denying the fact that we do miss Navjot Singh Sidhu's magnanimous presence and hearty laughter on the Kapil Sharma show. Though there is no clarity on whether or not he would be brought back or whether he has left the show on his own will, his absence does leave a mark on the show.

In Sidhu's absence, Archana Puran Singh had taken up his hot-seat. However, her absence in the last two episodes, featuring the '83 World Cup veterans had set the tongues wagging. Reports and rumours of Archana Puran Singh been asked to leave the show had started doing the rounds. Harbhajan Singh taking up Archana's place in the last two episodes further fuelled the gossip mills.

However, the truth is that Archana Puran Singh is very much a part of the show. Since the last two episodes marked a historic moment on TV, and the makers wanted someone from the cricketing field to be there while the '83 world cup veterans graced the show. Harbhajan Singh had been called on a special request only for those two episodes and Archana Puran Singh is likely to come back for the next episodes from the next weekend.

There were reports of Navjot Singh Sidhu apparently been fired from the show for his insensitive comments on the martyrs of the Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans. "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Sidhu had said.