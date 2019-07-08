The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most talked about and loved shows on the idiot box these days. Though the show may continue climbing up and slipping down on the TRP chart, the love and adulation the show has received are beyond any doubt, incomparable to other shows.

Over the years, as the Kapil Sharma Show gained more popularity and dominance on the small-screen, renowned celebs kept visiting the show as guests. From athletes, sportspersons, film stars, to political figures; we have seen celebs from different walks-of-life attending the show and making candid revelations.

However, there are a few famous personalities who refused to be part of the show. Surprised? So were we when we came to know of these celebs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: From Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to legends like Kapil Dev and Brett Lee have been a part of the show. But, MS Dhoni decided not to be a guest on the show. As per a report in Amar Ujala, due to his busy schedule, Dhoni could not make it to the show, despite being invited a number of times.

Aamir Khan: Despite the two other Khans – Shah Rukh and Salman being almost a regular fixture on the show, Aamir hasn't graced the show even once. Since Aamir doesn't believe in promoting his films, he hasn't been a part of the show.

Sachin Tendulkar: Sachin Tendulkar is another cricketer who has not been a part of the show due to his busy schedule. While even Navjot Singh Sidhu had invited his wife to the show. Sunil Gavaskar too became a part of the show through a video call when the entire cricket team of '83 came on the show.

Sanjay Dutt: Though we have seen many artists mimicking the actor on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sanju baba himself hasn't been a part of the show. While the actors of his time – Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgan etc have appeared on the show several times.