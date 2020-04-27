India's no 1 stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma said that late artist Amanullah Khan, Pakistan's King of comedy, is his inspiration. He made this revelation in reply to his fan from Pakistan.

After a long time, Kapil Sharma interacted with his Twitter followers today and #AskKapil went viral with many asking various questions. A Pakistani fan named Osama Virk (@osamavirk_) asked, "@KapilSharmaK9 Sir ur inspiration in the world of Comedy? paaji love from Pakistan. #Askkapil."

In reply to Osama Virk, Kapil Sharma said that he has been inspired by many and Amanullah Khan is one among them. The stand comedian tweeted, "There r so many .. Amanullah Khan sahib from Pakistan specially love n best wishes." Osama Virk was all thrilled with his answer and responded to Kapil, "Thank you paaji. Honour for me."

Kapil Sharma enjoys a huge fanbase in Pakistan and many of them were glad about his answer that Amanullah Khan is one of the people, who inspired him. An excited fan @faheimjamal tweeted, "Very soon kapil sharma would become a trend in Pakistan now #KapilSharma. Thank you kapil sharma lots of love from Pakistan Flag of Pakistan Red heart."

Amanullah Khan was a Pakistani Punjabi theatre performer, comedian, and TV artist. He was one of the best comedians in the Indian subcontinent. He was considered as one of the world's best observational comedians as he learned through his surroundings and everyday happenings. He influenced many artists.

Amanullah Khan died due to Kidney failure in a local hospital in Lahore on 6 March 2020. After hearing the news, Kapil Sharma had tweeted, "He was not only a great artist.. he was a legend. a man with a big heart who gave the opportunity to many artists to fulfill their dreams. nobody can fill ur place ever khan sahib. we will miss u. may ur soul Rest In Peace #amanullahkhan #RIPAmanUllah."