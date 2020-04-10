The Kapil Sharma Show had gone off-air due to the coronavirus outbreak. Archana Puran Singh, who co-hosts the show along with Kapil Sharma, had revealed in a video that the channel has been running old episodes to keep the fans entertained at home during lockdown. And guess what, it looks like Kapil Sharma is going shoot for fresh new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show from home without live audience.

A few days ago, Kapil Sharma had revealed that he had been spending his time at home writing a comedy skit. And if the latest report is to be believed, Kapil will be following the footsteps of American hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres who have been recording their shows from home sans audience.

"Why not? Since the Corona virus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres gave adopted a no-audience format. They're even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating the Corona," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, Kapil had uploaded a few videos of him mimicking Navjot Singh Sidhu threatening Archana Puran Singh to vacant her seat as the show's host. And as we are very much aware of Kapil's comic talent, it would be interesting to see how the comedian will tickle the funny bone of the audience and entertain them from home.

The ongoing lockdown across the country seems to have come as a blessing for Kapil Sharma. The comedian has been spending a quality time (which he had been craving for a very long time) with his wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra like never before. He said that he has been living the best time of his life with his wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra.