The ongoing lockdown across the country seems to have come as a blessing for Kapil Sharma. The comedian has been spending a quality time (which he had been craving for a very long time) with his wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra like never before. But it seems like his daughter is not used to seeing her father at home all day long and has already started getting bored of his face.

"Aaj kal saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon, and khaata aur sota hoon, bas. Badi mushkil se routine sahi hui thi. Usko settle aur hamein time par sote hue 10 din hi hue the ki phir se routine change ho gaya. Abhi baby bhi bore ho gayi hai dekh dekh ke mujhe saara din. Usko lagta hai, 'Mera baap kuchh karta hi nahi hai' (These days I am with the baby the whole time. I eat, I sleep, that's it. We finally set a routine for her, we were finally able to catch some sleep for just 10 days but the routine changed again. Now she is tired of looking at me. She thinks her father is jobless)," Kapil Sharma told TOI in an interview.

Like father like daughter

Explaining Anayra's antics and features, the doting father said, "Since the past few days, she has started recognising me and even smiles. That feeling is out of the world. She totally justifies her name — Anayra, which means happiness. She smiles like my mother and me. Hum teeno ki aankhein band ho jaati hain haste time. Khoobsurat apni mummy jaisi hai woh (All three of us close our eyes when we laugh. She is beautiful like her mother though), and thank God for that."

The comedian had earlier said that he has been living the best time of his life with his wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra.

"I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show's episodes. Now, of course, we aren't shooting, so staying at home hasn't really been all that different," Kapil Sharma told Hindustan Times in an interview adding that "time passes quickly when you have a child at home."

Kapil further said that he watches online series, written a comedy skit and began reading books that he used to buy from airport.