Kanye West recently spoke with Joe Rogan on his podcast about his personal life, including how he and his wife Kim Kardashian once considered aborting their first-child North. In a shocking in-depth interview, Kanye also talked about the time when he cried on-stage as it was "gut-wrenching" for him.

While speaking with Joe Rogan, the 43-year-old Kanye West explained what was going on in his head when he cried on-stage.

"People say this clip of me crying, and some people didn't know what I was crying about. But I was crying about that there was a possible chance...that we -- Kim and I -- didn't make the family that we have today. That's my most family-friendly way to word that."

Kanye added that the idea of aborting a child just tore him up and said that he was "a part of a culture that promotes this kind of thing."

"I almost killed my daughter...my girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I'm a rapper. And she said I'm pregnant. She was crying," Kanye said.

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's mental health:

In July, Kanye West shocked his millions of fans and political experts during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. During his public appearance, he emotionally spoke about his faith, his late mother, and his family. Following this, several Twitter posts from his social media account made many to speculate about West's wellbeing.

In 2019, Kanye West talked to David Letterman on his talk show and said that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and discussed an involuntary psychiatric hold he underwent in 2016.

After Kanye West's presidential rally, his wife and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, acknowledged that the acclaimed rapper has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and said it is incredibly complicated and painful for everyone to understand.

In Kim's lengthy Instagram story, she went on to talk about Kanye West's health and added that it sometimes happens that his words do not align with his true intentions.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she further wrote.