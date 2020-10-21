Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian recently talked with David Letterman on his Netflix show, My Guest Needs No Introduction. The reality TV show star spoke about various things during her discussion with Letterman, but her revelation that she makes more money from one Instagram post than filming one episode of KUWTK.

While talking with David Letterman, the 39-year-old Kim Kardashian praised the reality show where her entire family features. She showed her gratitude towards it and accepted that they would not be who they are today without the show. She then explained, "realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season."

Kim Kardashian did not disclose the amount she receives when she posts something on her social media, but Us Weekly reported that Kanye West's wife previously disclosed she gets anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000, and sometimes her one post fetch her over $1 million.

Kim Kardashian even revealed that her husband makes more money than her.

"We're exactly even [in earnings]," Kim added. "We both are really blessed and do extremely well, and I'm really grateful."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Long Reign on TV:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians focuses on the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. The reality television show debuted on October 14, 2007, and subsequently became one of the longest-running TV series in the United States. KUQTK focuses mainly on Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie. The show also features Kris, Caitlyn, and brother Rob.

KUQTK's success led to several spin-off series, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloe & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick.

On September 8, 2020, the Kardashians announced that the reality TV show is finally coming to and after season 20.

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are, and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," she wrote on her Instagram.