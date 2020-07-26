Power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always been looked up for years, but there seem a 'kaput' in their love paradise. Their relationship is said to be nearing an end with Kanye claiming he's been trying to divorce Kim who wants him 'locked up.'

What went wrong between Kim and Kanye?

In the past week, Kanye's Twitter timeline is posted with a series of late-night rants and digs made at Kim and her famous family.

Kanye's tweet for Kim:

A public apology by Kanye

Kanye took to social media on Saturday to say sorry and admitted he knew he'd hurt his wife of six years.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," he wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Kanye West arrives at hospital hours after apologising to Kim Kardashian

Hours after his Twitter post, Kanye was pictured arriving at Cody Regional health in Wyoming.

According to TMZ, he arrived at the hospital via the emergency entrance and stayed around ten minutes before leaving.

It is also reported that the had made a visit to California but did not stop to see Kim.

For the unversed:

Kim's Instagram post on Kanye's allegations

Kim remained silent on the matter for a number of days before eventually speaking out on Wednesday on her Instagram stories where she asked for compassion and understanding.

Read Kim Kardashian West's full statement on Kanye West's cryptic tweets here:

As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in

their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never

spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our

children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should

comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is

powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this

experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage

in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try. I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times

can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of

the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother,

and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those

who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions. Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no

matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have

all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we

should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I

kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that

we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being

and for your understanding. With Love and Gratitude,

Kim Kardashian West."

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber wants to help Kanye West.

As per reports in Mirror UK, earlier this weekend, Justin Bieber was pictured arriving at Kanye's ranch with his wife Hailey. He is believed to have turned marriage counsellor to try to mend the six-year marriage at the request of Kim's older sister Kourtney, 41.

Justin has been through his own very public breakdown and he wants to help Kanye as much as he can. said the source.

Will Kim forgive Kanye? Only time will tell, keep reading this space for more updates!