Kanupriya Saigal, a high-performance management executive who worked with NDTV for than a decade, passed away in a road accident in south Sri Lanka. Her father, famous Hindi littérateur Ganga Prasad Vimal was also killed.

Saigal was on a personal trip to Sri Lanka with her family when the van they were travelling in collided with a container truck on the Southern Expressway on Monday night. The 52-year-old driver of the van was also killed in the accident.

Condolences have poured in from all directions over Kanupriya and Vimal's death. Remembering the days when they were colleagues, journalist Ravish Kumar expressed grief and said, "The one whose life did not inflict as much as a prick of a needle on others, her death came this way."

Expressing grief over Vimal's death, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted, "The news of sudden death in the road accident of the top Hindi writer Dr Ganga Prasad Vimal, his daughter and grandson is extremely sad."

Who was Kanupriya Saigal?

Kanupriya was a high-performance management executive with an experience of over 20 years in Corporate Affairs, Stakeholder Management, Media Management, Marketing, Partnerships, Shaping Policy, Strategy Development, News-Setups, Profit Centre Operations, Corporate Communication, Thought Leadership & Corporate Social responsibility.

A former Miss India and model, Kanupriya worked for more than a decade at NDTV 24x7, initially as an anchor cum correspondent and later as Senior News Editor.

Who was Ganga Prasad Vimal?

Vimal was a Hindi poet, story writer, novelist and translator. Vimal was born in 1939 in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. His famous poetry collections include 'Bodhi-Vriksha', 'So much,' Encounter of silence, 'I am there and' There is something etc. His last novel published in 2013 is 'Manuskhor'.