Director Desingh Periyasamy's Telugu movie Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante starring Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma and Gautham Menon has impressed the audience and got positive review and rating.

Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante story: Siddharth (Dulquer Salmaan) is an engineer and along with his friend, he takes the wrong route to make easy money. He falls in love with an orphan girl named Meera (Ritu Varma). He gets the shock of his life when he heads to Goa to settle down with her. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante showcases how robbery and scams are done using technology. The director executed the subject in an interesting and gripping manner. The first half is entertaining and interval twist is the highlight. When compared to the first half, the second half is slightly dull, say the filmgoers and critics.

Performances: As a conman, Dulquer Salmaan has done an amazing job and his performance is the highlight of Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. Ritu Varma is the surprise package and she has done justice to her role. Her chemistry with Dulquer is top-notch. Gautham Menon, Anish Kurvilla and Rakshan are also among the assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante has decent production values and stunning background score, beautiful pictures, exotic locales and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante review: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

#KanuluKanulanuDochayante is must watch entertainer. Enjoyable romantic comedy. Totally fun with edge of d seat twists n turns. @desingh_dp writing n direction, #DQ acting along with #Rakshan @riturv & #Niranjani made enjoyable! @menongautham is icing on cake. Go and watch.

#RituVarma is the surprise package as her role comes as a shocker for the audience. She is cute and at the same time showcases her bold side in the film. Her chemistry with Dulquer is top notch and they look good as a couple #KanuluKanulanuDochaayante

#KanuluKanulanuDochaayante Has some crazy twists.. Loved @dulQuer and his role. Watching out for @riturv she is surprising An engaging watch..

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal is one of those films I enjoyed the most in recent times. The wait was all worth the film. Though the film took its course of time to establish things in the initial few minutes, once the twists and fun started there was nooooo looking back. @dulQuer has once again proved that he is one of the most sort out contemporary actors. @riturv was soooooooo good in her role. Anddd Mr. @GauthamVasudevMenon comes as the SURPRISE PACKAGE, I think he should seriously consider acting more often amidst of telling stories! #KKK @desingh_dp mannnnnn, what a writing. Louveeeeeeee the twists & fun. @masalacoffee's music & Background score by Rammy were soo engaging. Must say the visuals were as beautiful as the writing! #KannumKannumKollaiyadithal #KanuluKanulanuDochaayante @Viacom18Studios #KKK

.@dulQuer thank you for making the weekend super joyous in theater #KanuluKanulanuDochaayante, is a total entertainer Congrats to you @riturv and the whole team.

