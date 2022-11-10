Rishab Shetty's Kantara continues to create thunders at the box office. Made with a shoestring budget of 16 Cr, the film has reportedly earned 350 Cr worldwide and is going strong. The folklore drama is now heading to the 400 Cr club overtaking the lifetime collection of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The Hindi version alone has collected over 70 Cr crossing the lifetime time of Yash's KGF: Chapter 1.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the OTT release of the film. There were reports that the streaming rights have been grabbed by Amazon Prime and the film will make its OTT premiere in the first week of November. However, due to the film's striking response in theatres, the makers have decided to delay the premiere. Kantara is likely to begin its OTT streaming from November last week. There are also reports that the makers have cancelled their deal with Amazon Prime however an official announcement is awaited.

With Rishab Shetty in dual roles, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. The star cast also includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under their banner Hombale Films of KGF fame. The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village.